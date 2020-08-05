PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung reveals bean-like Galaxy Buds Live earbuds with active noise-cancellation

The tech giant's first high-end earbuds are here

Aug 5, 2020

10:20 AM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung has officially revealed its often-rumoured bean-like wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Unfortunately, the earbuds aren’t called ‘The Beans’ like some of us hoped and instead are named the ‘Galaxy Buds Live.’

Positioned as a high-end alternative to the Galaxy Buds+, the Buds Live feature active noise-cancelling (ANC), six hours of playtime and a unique, low-profile design that isn’t in-ear. The case offers 29 hours of additional charge time, according to Samsung.

Galaxy Buds Live white

Other specs include 23mm speakers, AKG’s sound technology, air vents and interchangeable wingtips. Samsung says that a jewellery box inspired the earbuds’ clam-like glossy case.

While a unique design, it’s unclear how comfortable the Galaxy Buds Live will actually be. More importantly, given they don’t feature an inner-ear cup, there’s a possibility they might not fit snuggly in all wearer’s ears, or that their noise-cancellation won’t be effective.

In general, the Buds Live seem to be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s high-end, far more expensive AirPods Pro, one of the few other wireless earbuds that also feature active noise-cancellation.

Galaxy Buds Live Black

The earbuds release on August 7th online in ‘Mystic White,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ for $249 CAD. The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in-store on August 21st.

If you’re among the first 3,300 customers to purchase the buds Live between August 5th and September 4th, you’ll get a free e-voucher for a wireless charger pad or Samsung DuoPad.

Image credit: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Aug 4, 2020

1:05 PM EDT

Renders and videos of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, Watch 3, Tab S7 and Buds Live leak

Reviews

Jul 21, 2020

10:24 AM EDT

OnePlus Buds Review: It doesn’t get better for the price

News

Jul 14, 2020

2:28 PM EDT

Google releasing fix for Pixel Buds audio cut out issue in August

Resources

Aug 5, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event

Comments