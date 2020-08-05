Samsung has officially revealed its often-rumoured bean-like wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Unfortunately, the earbuds aren’t called ‘The Beans’ like some of us hoped and instead are named the ‘Galaxy Buds Live.’
Positioned as a high-end alternative to the Galaxy Buds+, the Buds Live feature active noise-cancelling (ANC), six hours of playtime and a unique, low-profile design that isn’t in-ear. The case offers 29 hours of additional charge time, according to Samsung.
Other specs include 23mm speakers, AKG’s sound technology, air vents and interchangeable wingtips. Samsung says that a jewellery box inspired the earbuds’ clam-like glossy case.
While a unique design, it’s unclear how comfortable the Galaxy Buds Live will actually be. More importantly, given they don’t feature an inner-ear cup, there’s a possibility they might not fit snuggly in all wearer’s ears, or that their noise-cancellation won’t be effective.
In general, the Buds Live seem to be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s high-end, far more expensive AirPods Pro, one of the few other wireless earbuds that also feature active noise-cancellation.
The earbuds release on August 7th online in ‘Mystic White,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black’ for $249 CAD. The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in-store on August 21st.
If you’re among the first 3,300 customers to purchase the buds Live between August 5th and September 4th, you’ll get a free e-voucher for a wireless charger pad or Samsung DuoPad.
Image credit: Samsung
