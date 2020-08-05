PREVIOUS|


Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Canadian pricing and availability

Aug 5, 2020

10:51 AM EDT

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, the company’s latest flagship handsets.

The 128GB Note 20 is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Mystic Grey’ colours and costs $1,399 CAD.

The 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818, and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. The Ultra comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ and ‘Mystic Black’

Samsung is offering the first 15,000 Canadians that pre-order or buy the Note 20 an ‘e-voucher’ available through the Samsung Members app that gives purchasers the option of three-months free of Game Pass Ultimate, an Xbox controller and a wireless charger, or free Galaxy Buds+.

With Note 20 Ultra pre-orders, you’ll be able to select between the same free gaming bundle, or Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

Bell

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB: As low as $0 down for $75.64 per month (without device return option.)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 512GB: As low as $0 down for $84.36 per month (without device return option.)

Samsung Gallaxy Note 20 (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey): As low as $0 down for $58.14 per month (without device return option.)

For more information about Bell’s pricing, click here.

Telus

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze): As low as $0 down for $75.83 per month (without Bring it Back option.)

Galaxy Note 20 128GB (Mystic Grey only): As low as $0 down for $58.33 per month (without Bring it Back option)

For more information about Telus’ pricing, click here.

Rogers

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Bronze): As low as $0 down for $93.75 per month

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB (Mystic Grey): as low as $0 down for $72.08 per month

To reserve at Rogers, click here. Rogers says it’ll apply discounts after the reservation is made, which will likely make the phones similarly priced to Bell and Telus, but you can’t see that without making an account.

Fido

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black): $1,020 down for $33.33 per month

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey): $600 down for $33.33 per month

For more information about Fido’s pricing, click here.

Koodo

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black): as low as $1,028 down for $33 per month with Tab Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Grey): as low as $608 down for $33 per month with Tab Plus

For more information about Koodo’s pricing, click here.

SaskTel

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze): as low as $0 down for $55.42

For more information about SaskTel’s pricing, click here.

SaskTel is currently updating its website. We’ll add Note 20 as well as Note 20 Ultra 512GB pricing when the information is available.

Freedom

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB (Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black):  $0 down for $65 per month with a $55 phone plan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 512GB (Mystic Black): $0 down for $74 per month with a $55 phone plan

For more information about Freedom’s pricing, click here.

Vidéotron

Vidéotron will sell the Galaxy Note 20 series but has yet to update its website with information regarding the smartphones.

Eastlink

Galaxy Note 20 128GB: You can pre-order the smartphone from the carrier for $0 down and pay $60 per month with an easyTab

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB: You can pre-order it from Eastlink for $0 down and pay $75 per month with an easyTab

More carrier pricing and availability will be added when it becomes available, but you can expect the devices to be available at most major carriers and authorized retailers across Canada.

Comments