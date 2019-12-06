Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is finally available in Canada

The wait is over, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first foldable phone available in Canada.
The phone is only available at certain Samsung Experience locations in the country. You can find the device at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the Greater Toronto Area, along with Metropolis at Metrotown in British Columbia and the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta.
The phone costs a hefty $2,599 CAD and is only available ‘Cosmos Black’ in Canada.
Those worried about buying the device due to previous screen concerns, Samsung says that everyone who buys a Galaxy Fold gets “exclusive access to Galaxy Fold Premiere Service,” which offers a free screen repair and 24/7 technical support at ‘1-888-970 FOLD.’
The Galaxy Fold recently had concerns with early review units; however, the South Korean company made changes to the retail version to protect it from the device’s previous issues. These problems included debris getting stuck underneath the display and being able to remove a protective film from the handset’s screen that would break it.
The Galaxy Fold front-facing 4.6-inch screen sports massive bezels but offers quick access to the device when opened the phone sports a 7.3-inch inner display, which supports opening three apps at once and perfect for watching videos.
The handset also features a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
