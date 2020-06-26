On this week’s episode, Patrick, Brad and Jon break down all the news from Apple’s latest World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS Big Sur.
In terms of iOS 14, Patrick drops his early impressions of the OS update after installing it on the iPhone SE (2020).
No one of the team has gone hands-on with watchOS 7 yet, but they’re excited to try out ‘Sleep Tracking’ and the new watch face Complications.
Patrick is a big fan of the look of macOS Big Sur, while Brad is a little more hesitant given the shift to new icon designs. However, everyone is happy that Apple has finally done something to change up the look of its ageing desktop operating system.
Finally, news that Apple is planning to make its own desktop processors raises a lot of questions for the future of the tech giant’s Mac ecosystem. The SyrupCast squad discusses this change and what it might mean for the future of the Mac.
