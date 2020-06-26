Alcatel 1B and 1X now available in Canada at select carriers

TCL announced the launch of two new budget smartphones in Canada, the Alcatel 1B and 1X.
Both phones are now available with Bell and Freedom Mobile. Below are some of the details about the two phones.
Alcatel 1B
The Alcatel 1B runs Android 10 (Go edition), which makes it a snappy fast and lightweight option for those who need just the basics. It sports a 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ 720 x 1440 pixel display and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. Additionally, the Alcatel 1B sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.
Further, the 1B runs on a quad-core processor, has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable up to 128GB.
The Alcatel 1B is available with both Bell and Freedom Mobile, and will come to Rogers in the future.
Bell: Alcatel 1B is available for $0 down on device financing with $4.59 monthly payments for 24 months, or outright for $110. Learn more here.
Freedom: Alcatel 1B is available for $0 upfront with a 24-month tab cost of $4 per month on a $25 phone plan. It’s also available for $99 outright. Learn more here.
Alcatel 1X
The Alcatel 1X, on the other hand, is a little nicer thanks to its curved back, ‘U-Notch’ display and what Alcatel calls 2.5D glass.
On the inside, the 1X sports a MediaTek MTK6761D quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs Android 10 and has a 3,500mAh battery. Further, the Alcatel 1X has a dual 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel rear camera array that can record 1080p video at 30fps. Around the front, it’s got a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The Alcatel 1X is available with Bell and Freedom Mobile.
Bell: Alcatel 1X is available for $0 down with device financing and costs $7.50 per month for 24 months. Alternatively, you can buy it outright for $180. Learn more here.
Freedom: Alcatel 1X is available for $0 with Freedom’s MyTab system. It costs $0 upfront and $7 per month with a $25 phone plan. You can buy the 1X outright for $168. Learn more here.
