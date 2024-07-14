What do you think of these Galaxy Z Fold 6 photos? [Poll]

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Paris, France. While I haven’t had any time with the Z Flip 6, I’ve been focusing on the more interesting of the two devices, the Z Fold 6.

I’ve been enjoying my time with Samsung’s tablet-like foldable, but it’s still way too early to formulate any true opinions about the device; however, I’ve been in Paris and Milan throughout the week, and I wanted to share some of the pictures I’ve taken.

I don’t want to share my opinions of these pictures, at least not until my full review is out, but I would love to hear your thoughts. Let us know in the comments below and our poll.

