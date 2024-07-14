fbpx
Syrup Community

What do you think of these Galaxy Z Fold 6 photos? [Poll]

Let me know in the poll below

Dean Daley
Jul 14, 202411:01 AM EDT 0 comments

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Paris, France. While I haven’t had any time with the Z Flip 6, I’ve been focusing on the more interesting of the two devices, the Z Fold 6.

I’ve been enjoying my time with Samsung’s tablet-like foldable, but it’s still way too early to formulate any true opinions about the device; however, I’ve been in Paris and Milan throughout the week, and I wanted to share some of the pictures I’ve taken.

I don’t want to share my opinions of these pictures, at least not until my full review is out, but I would love to hear your thoughts. Let us know in the comments below and our poll.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

How are you liking Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Syrup Community

Which upcoming foldable are you most excited to see launch in Canada?

Syrup Community

MobileSyrup is giving away MLB The Show 24 PRESTO cards [Contest ended]

Syrup Community

What did you think of the Fallout TV series?

Comments