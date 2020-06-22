Apple reveals new iOS 14 app preview feature called App Clips

At Apple’s WWDC 2020 keynote, the company revealed a new feature called ‘App Clips.’
App Clips are a small portion of an app that doesn’t require the user to download the entire app. App Clips only work temporarily but allow the user to use the app’s functionality without heading to the iOS App Store.
If you need App Clips to pay for parking, for example, you won’t need to download the parking app and can instead use the app’s App Clip.
Additionally, you won’t need to insert your credit card information as you can use Apple Pay and sign in with your Apple Account. These App Clips are saved in the new App Library, so you can jump back to the App Clip if you decide you don’t want to download the full app.
Apple says you’ll be able to access App Clips in Safari and even in Messages.
App Clips will be available in iOS 14. This feature seems very similar to Google’s Instant Apps and Huawei’s Quick Apps.
Comments