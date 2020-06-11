Apple reveals all-digital WWDC 2020 schedule, keynote scheduled for June 22

Though we’ve known Apple planned to hold an all-digital WWDC this year starting on June 22, the event’s actual schedule remained unclear until now.
The ‘Special Event Keynote’ for Apple’s June 22nd WWDC is set to take place at 10am PT/1pm ET. Apple says that the keynote is streaming directly from Apple Park and that it will be available through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app and YouTube.
During the keynote, Apple is expected to reveal the next version of its various operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Other rumours point to Apple launching a redesigned iMac, announcing a shift to ARM processors for Mac devices and possibly over-ear wireless headphones called AirPods Studio.
Following the keynote, the ‘Platform State of the Union’ livestream is scheduled for June 22nd at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Along with offering “100+ engineering sessions,” the tech giant is also launching new Apple Developer Forums that aim to connect developers with 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions.
Finally, the tech giant is offering ‘1-on-1 Developer Labs’ by appointment between June 23rd and 26th. Developers can request an appointment with Apple engineers who work on “the latest advancements in Apple platforms’ for one-on-one help and in-depth details, according to the tech giant.
Back in late March, Google cancelled its I/O 2020 developer conference due to COVID-19, including the event’s online portion.
