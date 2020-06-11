Telus ‘Sweet Summer Deals’ promotion is live until June 30

Telus ‘Sweet Summer Deals‘ are live, offering deals on smartphones, plans and more.
These ‘Sweet Summer Deals’ are available until June 30th, except in the case of “while supplies last.” This includes the Pixel 4 with a free Nest Hub offer.
One of the deals, ‘Save up to $1,125 on Samsung devices,’ discounts the Galaxy S20+ and the Note 10+. For example, you can pay $0 CAD down on the S20+ and save up to $1,125, by paying $31.25 for 24 months. This means that you essentially only pay $750 for the handset on a two-year plan.
Check out all the Samsung deals here.
You can grab the iPhone 11 for $0 upfront plus tax right now on a two-year term. Telus is also discounting the iPhone XS Max and the XS for up $852 off over a two-year plan.
Check out the deals here.
Additionally, a variety of versions of Apple’s AirPods are on sale for 25 percent off.
- Apple AirPods (Gen 2) with Charging Case: now $164.99, was $219.99
- Apple AirPods (Gen 2) with Wireless Charging Case: now $202.99, was $269.99
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: now $247.49, was $329.99
- Wireless Charging Case for Airpods: now $74.99, was $99.99
Further, you can grab a Peace of Mind 20GB plan with no data overages for $75. After reaching 20GB of high-speed data, this plan throttles the maximum speed to 512Kbps. The plan typically offers 10GB of data.
The Peace of Mind 20GB plan also includes the following features:
- Unlimited nationwide calls
- Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
- Voicemail
- Call display
- Call waiting
- Conference calling
The Summer Sweet Deals sale also offers up to $450 off on the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite on two-year plans.
Check out this deal here.
You can take a look at these deals and more on Telus’ Sweet Summer Deals page.
