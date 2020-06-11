PREVIOUS
Resources

Telus ‘Sweet Summer Deals’ promotion is live until June 30

There are deals on Samsung, Apple, Huawei devices and more

Jun 11, 2020

2:49 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus ‘Sweet Summer Deals‘ are live, offering deals on smartphones, plans and more.

These ‘Sweet Summer Deals’ are available until June 30th, except in the case of “while supplies last.” This includes the Pixel 4 with a free Nest Hub offer.

One of the deals, ‘Save up to $1,125 on Samsung devices,’ discounts the Galaxy S20+ and the Note 10+. For example, you can pay $0 CAD down on the S20+ and save up to $1,125, by paying $31.25 for 24 months. This means that you essentially only pay $750 for the handset on a two-year plan.

Check out all the Samsung deals here.

You can grab the iPhone 11 for $0 upfront plus tax right now on a two-year term. Telus is also discounting the iPhone XS Max and the XS for up $852 off over a two-year plan.

Check out the deals here.

Additionally, a variety of versions of Apple’s AirPods are on sale for 25 percent off.

Further, you can grab a Peace of Mind 20GB plan with no data overages for $75. After reaching 20GB of high-speed data, this plan throttles the maximum speed to 512Kbps. The plan typically offers 10GB of data.

The Peace of Mind 20GB plan also includes the following features:

  • Unlimited nationwide calls
  • Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
  • Voicemail
  • Call display
  • Call waiting
  • Conference calling

The Summer Sweet Deals sale also offers up to $450 off on the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite on two-year plans.

Check out this deal here.

You can take a look at these deals and more on Telus’ Sweet Summer Deals page.

Related Articles

News

Apr 21, 2020

6:51 PM EDT

Rogers and Fido now requiring that only subscribers can unlock phones

News

Jun 3, 2020

5:08 PM EDT

Telus invests $3.2 million to bring high-speed internet to Keremeos, B.C.

News

Jun 9, 2020

11:11 AM EDT

Telus offering online-only $75/20GB promotional plan

News

May 16, 2020

11:54 AM EDT

Lucky Mobile flash sale offers up to $60 in bonus credits with select plans

Comments