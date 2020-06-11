Android 11 beta coming to OnePlus 8 devices today

It looks like OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners will get access to the Android 11 beta at some point today.
OnePlus rolled out a developer portal and a OnePlus forum post that gives users the ability to sign-up and download the beta, but as of right now, the download link seems to have been pulled.
You can still visit the OnePlus developer website and read about the beta and the features it brings, but when you click on the download button a ‘404 error’ appears.
If somehow you get the beta on your phone, there is already a list of known bugs.
A list of current issues is available below:
- All data gets cleared when you flash your phone
- Face unlock is unavailable
- “Ok Google” hands-free trigger isn’t working
- Video calls don’t work
- Some UI screens are looking weird
- Some apps don’t function as they used to
- Stability issues
It might be better to wait a few days for the OnePlus team to smooth out some of the wrinkles in the beta. The savvy folks over at XDA Developers have pulled the download instructions and the files, so if you want to give the beta a shot, that’s the only way to do it right now.
If you download this file, you need to remove the .JAR filetype from the end of its name before it can be used.
Source: XDA Developers, 9to5Google
