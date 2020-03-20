Google completely cancels I/O 2020 due to COVID-19

Google has completely cancelled its I/O 2020 developer conference, including the online portion, due to COVID-19.
In a tweet posted by the company’s Google Developers account (@googledevs), Google says it decided to cancel the event “out of concern for the health and safety of [its] developers, employees and local communities.”
Further, the cancellation comes in response to California’s ‘shelter in place’ requirements, which requires the state’s nearly 40 million residents to remain indoors and limit outdoor movement.
A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3)
— Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020
Google goes on to say that it will share ongoing Android updates with people through its developer blogs and community forums.
Android Police notes that a FAQ from the company makes it clear that Google won’t hold I/O events in any capacity. The event is completely cancelled. Google isn’t postponing the event until later this year either. Instead, any announcements planned for I/O — such as the anticipated Pixel 4a launch — will be made separately through developer blogs and community forums.
Previously, Google cancelled I/O’s in-person event slated for May and said it would move to an online-only event because of COVID-19.
Anyone who won the drawing for tickets to I/O 2020 will automatically get an invitation to I/O 2021.
Source: Google Developers, Google I/O FAQ Via: Android Police
