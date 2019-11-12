Disney+ now available in Canada — here’s everything you need to know

After many months of anticipation, Disney has finally launched its Disney+ video streaming service in Canada and the United States.
While Disney is far from a newcomer to streaming services — the House of Mouse also operates the sports-oriented ESPN+ in the U.S., for example — it does mark the company’s first foray into a dedicated hub for virtually all of its content.
Altogether, Disney+ will offer movies and series spanning the entertainment giant’s biggest brands, including Disney (both animated and live-action), Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Twentieth Century Fox.
With all of that said, there’s certainly a lot going on with Disney+, so here’s a round-up everything Canadians should know about the service.
Platforms and price
Disney+ will support a variety of devices at launch:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- iOS
- LG Smart TVs
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TVs
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Web browsers
It’s worth noting that a reported ad dispute between Amazon and Disney was seemingly going to keep Disney+ off Fire TV. However, the two companies have worked everything out, and as part of their agreement, Fire TV owners can claim a free seven-day trial directly from their Amazon device.
At launch, Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ only offers one subscription tier. That means that 4K support is offered to all users — no higher-tier subscription required. While you may have heard of a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, that’s only available in the U.S.
Additionally, Disney+ will offer streaming on up to four devices concurrently and feature unlimited downloads for offline viewing.
Launch content
As mentioned earlier, Disney+ will feature a plethora of content from across Disney’s entire catalogue.
Last month, Disney released a nearly three-and-a-half-hour video detailing everything that will be available on Disney+ at launch in the United States.
It’s important to note that a specific list for Canada has yet to be revealed. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney for confirmation on which titles will be available on Disney+ in Canada.
Content lineups will, presumably, be largely the same in both Canada and the U.S. However, this article will be updated as more concrete information becomes available.
For now, see below for what’s confirmed for Disney+ on launch day in the U.S. (keeping in mind that there may be some discrepancies for Canada).
Disney+ Originals
- Dolphin Reef — dolphin documentary
- Encore! — reality series reuniting casts of high school musicals, hosted by Kristen Bell
- Forky Asks a Question — series of animated shorts featuring Forky from Toy Story 4
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — mockumentary series based on the High School Musical movies
- The Imagineering Story — docuseries about the history of Disney
- Lady and the Tramp — 2019 remake of the 1955 animated classic
- The Mandalorian — the first-ever live-action Star Wars series about a space-faring bounty hunter
- Marvel Hero Project — docuseries about real-life kid heroes who get featured in Marvel comics
- Noelle — Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader
- Pixar in Real Life — docuseries about Pixar characters brought into the real world using CGI
- SparkShorts — a series of short films put together in a limited time by Pixar employees
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum — docuseries following actor Jeff Goldblum as he explores the world
It’s important to note that Disney will roll out new episodes of its Disney+ series weekly, rather than all at once like Netflix. There’s a bit of an inconsistent structure to this rollout, too. For instance, the second episode of The Mandalorian premieres three days after the pilot on November 15th, but the third episode debuts on November 22nd.
Here’s the rest of Disney+ content, broken down by category:
Disney animated films
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi (1942)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Fun and Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Fox and the Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Aladdin (1992)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Return of Jafar (1994)
- The Lion King (1994)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
- Hercules (1997)
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)
- Belle’s Magical World (1998)
- Mulan (1998)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
- Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
- An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Recess: School’s Out (2001)
- Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Tarzan & Jane (2002)
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)
- Stitch! The Movie (2003)
- Recess: All Growed Down (2003)
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- Teacher’s Pet (2004)
- The Lion King 1½ (2004)
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)
- Valiant (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Mulan II (2005)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)
- The Proud Family Movie (2005)
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)
- Kronk’s New Groove (2005)
- The Wild (2006)
- Bambi II (2006)
- Leroy & Stitch (2006)
- Brother Bear 2 (2006)
- The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Secret of the Wings (2012)
- Frozen (2013)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)
Disney live-action films
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Treasure Island (1950)
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)
- The Living Desert (1953)
- The Vanishing Prairie (1954)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)
- The African Lion (1955)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Secrets of Life (1956)
- Perri (1957)
- Old Yeller (1957)
- White Wilderness (1958)
- The Sign of Zorro (1958)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959, 2006)
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- Jungle Cat (1959)
- Pollyanna (1960)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- Greyfriars Bobby (1961)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- Almost Angels (1962)
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Emil and the Detectives (1964)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- That Darn Cat! (1965)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)
- Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Barefoot Executive (1971)
- The Million Dollar Duck (1971)
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)
- The Biscuit Eater (1972)
- Snowball Express (1972)
- Herbie Rides Again (1974)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- Gus (1976)
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- Freaky Friday (1977, 2018)
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Return From Witch Mountain (1978)
- The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
- The Muppet Movie (1979)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)
- The Black Hole (1979)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)
- Amy (1981)
- The Great Muppet Caper (1981)
- Tron (1982)
- Return to Oz (1985)
- The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)
- One Magic Christmas (1985)
- Mr. Boogedy (1986)
- Fuzzbucket (1986)
- Flight of the Navigator (1986)
- The Christmas Star (1986)
- Benji the Hunted (1987)
- Three Men and a Baby (1987)
- Willow (1988)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
- Turner & Hooch (1989)
- Cheetah (1989)
- Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)
- White Fang (1991)
- Shipwrecked (1991)
- The Rocketeer (1991)
- Newsies (1992)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)
- Life With Mikey (1993)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- The Three Musketeers (1993)
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
- Iron Will (1994)
- Blank Check (1994)
- Camp Nowhere (1994)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- Heavyweights (1995)
- Tall Tale (1995)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)
- Frank and Ollie (1995)
- Tom and Huck (1995)
- Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Jack (1996)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- First Kid (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)
- Flubber (1997)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- Ruby Bridges (1998)
- Meet the Deedles (1998)
- Miracle at Midnight (1998)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
- Mighty Joe Young (1998)
- My Favorite Martian (1999)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- Can of Worms (1999)
- Inspector Gadget (1999)
- Annie (1999)
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)
- The Kid (2000)
- Ready to Run (2000)
- Remember the Titans (2000)
- 102 Dalmatians (2000)
- The Princess Diaries (2001)
- Three Days (2001)
- Snow Dogs (2002)
- The Country Bears (2002)
- The Rookie (2002)
- Tuck Everlasting (2002)
- The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Deep Blue (2003)
- The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- The Young Black Stallion (2003)
- Miracle (2004)
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)
- Sacred Planet (2004)
- America’s Heart and Soul (2004)
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
- Now You See It… (2005)
- Aliens of the Deep (2005)
- The Pacifier (2005)
- Ice Princess (2005)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)
- The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
- Once Upon a Mattress (2005)
- Roving Mars (2006)
- Eight Below (2006)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)
- Read It and Weep (2006)
- Invincible (2006)
- Flicka (2006)
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
- Jump In! (2007)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)
- The Game Plan (2007)
- Dan in Real Life (2007)
- Snowglobe (2007)
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)
- College Road Trip (2008)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- Trail of the Panda (2009)
- Skyrunners (2009)
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)
- Secretariat (2010)
- Tron: Legacy (2010)
- Wings of Life (2011)
- African Cats (2011)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
- Teen Spirit (2011)
- The Muppets (2011)
- 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
- Chimpanzee (2012)
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)
- The Mistle-Tones (2012)
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)
- Super Buddies (2013)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
- Bears (2014)
- Monkey Kingdom (2015)
- The Finest Hours (2016)
- The BFG (2016)
- Queen of Katwe (2016)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)
- Born in China (2017)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
- Zombies (2018)
- Life-Size 2 (2018)
- Dumbo (2019)
Marvel Cinematic Universe films
- Iron Man (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- The Avengers (2012)
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe (offers a new look at the Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney+)
Marvel TV shows
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)
- X-Men: The Series (1992)
- Iron Man (1994)
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Spider-Man (1994)
- The Incredible Hulk (1996)
- The Silver Surfer (1998)
- Avengers: United They Stand (1999)
- Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)
- Iron Man (2008)
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)
- Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)
- Avengers Assemble (2013)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
- Spider-Man (2017)
- Inhumans (2017)
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)
National Geographic
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)
- Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)
- Easter Island Unsolved (2009)
- Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)
- Journey to Shark Eden (2010)
- Great Migrations (2010)
- Brain Games (2011)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)
- Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)
- Life Below Zero (2013)
- Sharks of Lost Island (2013)
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)
- Wild Yellowstone (2015)
- World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)
- Before the Flood (2016)
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)
- Atlantis Rising (2017)
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)
- Earth Live (2017)
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)
- Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)
- Breaking2 (2017)
- Jane (2017)
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)
- Man Among Cheetahs (2017)
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)
- Planet of the Birds (2018)
- Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)
- Into the Okavango (2018)
- Drain the Oceans (2018)
- Science Fair (2018)
- Free Solo (2018)
- Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)
- Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)
- Mission to the Sun (2018)
- The Flood (2018)
- Tree Climbing Lions (2018)
- Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)
- Into the Grand Canyon (2019)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)
- Hostile Planet (2019)
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)
- Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)
Pixar movies
- Toy Story (1995)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Cars (2006)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- WALL•E (2008)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Brave (2012)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Inside Out (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Cars 3 (2017)
Star Wars movies
- Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Star Wars TV shows
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2003)
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 series, Seasons One to Five)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — The Lost Missions (2014)
- Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Clash of the Skywalkers (2014)
- Star Wars Rebels (full series, 2014-2018)
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)
- Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (full series, 2016-2017)
- Star Wars Resistance (Season One, 2018)
- Lego Star Wars: All-Stars (2018-)
Twentieth Century Fox movies and shows
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- The Sound of Music (1965)
- Home Alone (1990)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Thumbelina (1994)
- Home Alone 3 (1997)
- Doctor Doolittle (1998)
- Never Been Kissed (1999)
- Millions (2004)
- Flicka (2006)
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- Avatar (2009)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (2016)
- The Simpsons (first 30 seasons)
Future content
Overall, Disney is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into Disney+, with much of that investment going towards original content.
In particular, Marvel Studios is producing several big-budget Disney+ shows, which will connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Likewise, Lucasfilm is working on at least a few live-action Star Wars series beyond The Mandalorian.
Here are some of the Disney+ originals in the works:
- A ‘Love, Simon’ series (TBA)
- An untitled Star Wars series starring Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna)
- An untitled Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor
- Lizzie Maguire revival series (TBA)
- Marvel’s Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston (early 2021)
- Marvel’s WandaVision series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany (early 2021)
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (August 2020)
- Marvel’s Hawkeye series (late 2021)
- Monsters at Work (Monster’s, Inc. series featuring the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman, TBA 2020)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 (February 2020)
It’s worth noting that you’ll likely want to follow along with the Marvel series to know what’s happening in the movies.
For instance, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ story post-Avengers: Endgame, while the Loki and WandaVision series will lead into major 2021 film, Doctor: Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk will appear in the Marvel films after being introduced in their own Marvel series on Disney+.
Source: Disney+ Canada
