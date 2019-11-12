Would you purchase a smartphone that lacks NFC?

I’m currently reviewing the Nubia Z20 smartphone and so far, it’s a pretty impressive device, especially considering it features two screens — and not two displays like the G8X ThinQ that sports an attachable case with a screen.
No, the device simply has a display on the front and the back.
That said, the Nubia Z20 lacks IP68 water and dust resistance, a micro SD card slot, wireless charging and NFC.
Near-field communications low-speed connection allows users to make contactless payments, share information and more. But how important is this feature?
For me, it’s essential. I use Google Pay to pay for everything, everywhere. I also like to use NFC to add money to my public transit card, as well as to share pictures with other Android users easily.
However, am I the only one who feels that NFC is a must-have? And, should a phone’s review score be penalized for lacking expected features like NFC alongside other functionality like wireless charging, a micro SD card slot, IP68 water and resistance more?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
