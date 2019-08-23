Marvel reveals Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk shows coming to Disney+

At Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Marvel Studios revealed three new series based on Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are coming to the Disney+ streaming service.
As it stands, little information has been revealed about any of these series beyond the official logos.
For context, Ms. Marvel focuses on an energetic Pakistani-American teenager who balances attending high school with fighting crime using stretching powers.
Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/serwRYXsRG
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019
Moon Knight, by contrast, is a vigilante who struggles with multiple personalities and a lack of a moral compass.
Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/iMHyl7BuAQ
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019
Finally, She-Hulk is a lawyer who turns green and develops superhuman strength after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, The Hulk.
Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fUrYwfGLOQ
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019
Each show will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the same franchise that the Avengers films take place in. Marvel has said it intends for the events of the TV series to affect what happens in its movies. As such, it’s likely that other characters from the films will appear in these shows, and vice-versa.
For instance, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/The Hulk, who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, would presumably appear in She-Hulk given the characters’ connection. Likewise, Ms. Marvel draws her superhero name from Captain Marvel, the character played by Brie Larson who introduced in her own movie earlier this year. However, specific casting or plot details have yet to be revealed.
With the reveal of these three shows, there are now eight Marvel Studios confirmed to be in development for Disney+. The five previously confirmed series are:
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) — late 2020
- WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (The Vision) — Early 2021
- Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston (Loki) — Early 2021
- What If?, an animated series that offers an alternate take on the events of the MCU, with many of the actors from the films reprising their roles — Mid 2021
- Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) — Late 2021
This has been a big month for Disney+. Earlier this week, Disney confirmed that the series will debut on November 12th in Canada, day-and-date with its launch in the U.S.
Disney+ will cost $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99 CAD per year. The service will be available on a variety of platforms, including Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.
Comments