PREVIOUS
News

Netflix’s thriller ‘You’ to return with season 2 in December

Season 2 of the thriller show will premier on December 26th, 2019

Nov 11, 2019

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

The popular Netflix Original TV show You is coming back for another season.

The show’s official Twitter account recently tweeted the following:

This, of course, means that the You is coming back for season two on Boxing Day. So when you’re done all of your shopping, you can take a break and enjoy another season of the stalker-thriller show.

The A&E Studios show premiered last year September 18th on Lifetime. The 10-episode season was later picked up by Netflix and began streaming internationally on December 26th, 2018.

You stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon a Time), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and John Stamos (Full House). It focuses on Lail’s character Beck, who encounters Badgley’s character, Joe, a bookstore manager. A love affair ensues that eventually turns into something more nefarious.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ HD subscription costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ $K membership is priced at $16.99/month.

Source: @YouNetflix

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 9, 2019

6:07 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [November 4 to 10]

News

Oct 25, 2019

10:41 AM EST

Google adds new widget to YouTube Music

News

Nov 7, 2019

2:58 PM EST

Netflix’s CEO says time spent on the streaming platform is more important than subscriptions

News

Nov 5, 2019

1:32 PM EST

Netflix to invest in TIFF to support Canadian filmmakers

Comments