Netflix’s thriller ‘You’ to return with season 2 in December

The popular Netflix Original TV show You is coming back for another season.
The show’s official Twitter account recently tweeted the following:
Joe’s back, but where? YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/54hZYWTLtv
— YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019
This, of course, means that the You is coming back for season two on Boxing Day. So when you’re done all of your shopping, you can take a break and enjoy another season of the stalker-thriller show.
The A&E Studios show premiered last year September 18th on Lifetime. The 10-episode season was later picked up by Netflix and began streaming internationally on December 26th, 2018.
You stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon a Time), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and John Stamos (Full House). It focuses on Lail’s character Beck, who encounters Badgley’s character, Joe, a bookstore manager. A love affair ensues that eventually turns into something more nefarious.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ HD subscription costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ $K membership is priced at $16.99/month.
Source: @YouNetflix
Comments