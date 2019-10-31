Image of Motorola Razr foldable smartphone surfaces online

On November 13th, Lenovo-owned Motorola will finally show off its foldable handset, the Motorola Razr.
However, for those who can’t wait to see what the new smartphone looks like, prolific leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted what looks to be an image of the device.
While the “hype is real,” Blass’ post doesn’t reveal very much about the handset other than the fact that it looks like the original Razr phone that first released in 2003.
There appears to be something circular on the front of the device that is likely the new Razr’s camera module.
Leaked renders of the phone have also appeared online. Shared by SlashLeaks the renders show the device folded and unfolded. The leak also indicates the device will sport a 2,730mAh battery.
Previous rumours suggest that Lenovo will sell the handset for $1,500 USD (about $1,973 CAD), while other speculation indicates it’s set to be exclusively sold at U.S. carrier Verizon.
It’s currently unclear if the new Razr will make its way to Canada. Samsung did not release the Galaxy Fold here.
Blass shared another image of the front of the device, revealing the smaller secondary display.
Leaks suggest the upcoming Motorola Razr will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.2-inch OLED when unfolded.
Source: @evleaks, SlashLeaks
Update:31/11/2019: SlashLeaks also posted renders of the device.
Update:31/11/2019: Evan Blass shared a second image of the device.
