Motorola invitation could be for the release of its foldable Razr phone

We might not have to wait too much longer to find out what the rumoured Motorola foldable phone is going to precisely look like.
The manufacturer has sent out invites to a November 13th launch event and the invite shows an old flip phone transforming into what could be the foldable device, Android Authority reported.
If this the case, then we’ll finally get to see the Razr foldable phone, which is rumoured to cost $1,500 USD (about $1970 CAD).
Weirdly, with such a high price tag, the phone has been rumoured to not have high-end specs. It’s reportedly going to come with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage.
The display will possibly have a 6.2-inch OLED screen on the inside, with a smaller screen on the outside. It is also reportedly going to have a clamshell design and look similar to a retro flip phone.
Reportedly, the phone is also going to come only with a 2,730mAh battery.
GIF credit: Android Authority
Source: Android Authority
