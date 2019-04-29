News
PREVIOUS|

Motorola’s foldable display RAZR smartphone leaks in new renders

Apr 29, 2019

9:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Motorola RAZR foldable

New images of Motorola’s upcoming RAZR foldable display smartphone have made their way online.

A Slashleaks uploaded the renders to the website after finding them on China’s Weibo social media network. We’ve seen the new foldable RAZR through patents, but, if authentic, this first time renders of the phone have leaked online. Included in the leak is an image of the nifty packaging in which Motorola will allegedly ship the RAZR.

Moto RAZR

The Wall Street Journal recently reported Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, would sell the RAZR for $1,500 USD (approximately $2020 CAD). The device will reportedly be exclusive to U.S. carrier Verizon.

It’s unclear when Motorola and Lenovo will launch the RAZR. However, when Moto confirmed it was working on a foldable display smartphone, it said it would release the device “[no] later than everybody else in the market.”

Presumably, companies like Motorola and Huawei, firms which have said they’re working on a foldable smartphone but have yet to release one, are being cautious after the Galaxy Fold’s recent troubles.

Source: SlashLeaks Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2019

5:12 PM EDT

Motorola Razr and One Vision spotted in Bluetooth SIG

News

Apr 4, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Alleged Moto P40 Play render sports bezels for days and waterdrop notch

News

Jan 21, 2019

11:34 AM EDT

This patent might be our first look at Motorola’s rumoured RAZR foldable phone

News

Apr 24, 2019

4:16 PM EDT

Motorola G7 Play now available at Bell, Rogers, Virgin Mobile and Fido

Comments