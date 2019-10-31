Facebook reportedly working on end-to-end encryption for audio and video calls

Facebook could possibly be working on expanding its Secret Conversations feature on Messenger to include audio and video calls.
Notable leaker and app reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), released a screenshot of the possible feature. The calls would reportedly be “encrypted end-to-end across all your active mobile devices.
Facebook Messenger is testing Video/Audio calls over Secret Conversation pic.twitter.com/aNgnvtzsBf
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 31, 2019
The social media released Secret Conversations in 2016, which gave users the ability to encrypt their Messenger chats. It is the same type of encryption that Facebook uses for WhatsApp.
Facebook recently revealed its plan to introduce end-to-end encryption across its different platforms. It was met with criticism from authorities claiming that it would hinder investigations regarding child exploitation and election meddling.
Source: @wongmjane Via: Engadget
Comments