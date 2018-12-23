MobileSyrup’s five favourite Games of the Year [2018 Edition]

One of my favourite parts of writing for MobileSyrup is our weekly ‘Game of the Week’ and ‘App of the Week’ columns.

While I’ve written quite a few of both, I typically prefer the Game of the Week side. I thoroughly enjoy finding and testing new and unique games to share with readers each week.

As such, I thought it would be appropriate to take a look back at some of the games from this year and pick out a few favourites. Below, you’ll find five of my favourites from the year — not in any particular order, of course.

Further, there’s really only one rule: to make it on this list, we must have featured the game in our Game of the Week column in 2018.

Postknight

This game’s simple style and gameplay, mixed with its interesting-yet-silly premise, made for one of the more stand-out mobile games of this year.

Players embark on an RPG-style quest as a ‘Postknight’ — a knight tasked with delivering mail. Through clever utilization of a core three-action gameplay mechanic, players must attack, defend or heal their way to mailboxes everywhere.

The game features an accessible and straightforward style but doesn’t sacrifice difficulty for it.

If you’re looking for a cute game to tickle that RPG itch without the complexity of something like Dark Souls, Postknight is for you.

Tomb of the Mask

Sporting an impressive retro design and challenging gameplay, Tomb of the Mask is definitely not a game to miss.

The goal is simple: climb the tomb and don’t die. Controls are simple, as well — swipe in the direction you want to go.

Whether you play through the hundreds of stages on offer, or you test your skills in the arcade mode to see how high you can climb, Tomb of the Mask’s vertical labyrinth offers plenty for gamers of all types.

Shooting Hoops

This addictive Canadian-made game puts a twist on classic get-the-ball-in-the-hoop games.

Instead of flicking the ball in the hoop, players must grapple with the game’s physics as they attempt to shoot the ball into the hoop. With a gun.

Shooting Hoops has two main modes of play: Blast Mode, which attaches a gun to the basketball and Target Mode, which has the player aim and shoot the ball.

In both modes, the goal is to get the ball in the hoop by launching it with the gun, but it is no simple task.

If you’re looking for a challenge, this is the game to get.

A Dark Room

While maybe not the most visually stunning game on this list, A Dark Room offers up plenty of story, choice and more in place.

The text-based adventure starts simple enough — light a fire. But as you expand, building a village and unlocking more tools, things get more complicated. Your decisions begin to hold more weight and mysteries unfold around you.

Eventually, you’ll begin to explore the land around you as the mysteries compound.

At times, A Dark Room is weird. Other times, it’s mysterious. But it has a certain charm, a draw to keep exploring and see what’s out there. This Canadian-made gem is not one to miss.

see/saw

This colourful platformer makes death an intricate part of the game.

As you play through the many levels, solving challenging puzzles based on timing and positioning, it quickly becomes clear that you’ll die a lot. It’s also clear that that’s the only way to win.

The goal in each stage is to collect three coins. There’s also a fourth bonus coin you can earn for completing the stage in under 15 seconds — something that’s supposedly possible on every stage.

To do that, you’ll have to die strategically. Sometimes that means throwing yourself on a bed of spikes to get that last coin. Other times, it’s about hitting the spinning club so it launches your carcass to the last coin.

