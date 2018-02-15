TCL will reveal more about the Alcatel 5, 3v and 1x on February 24

At CES 2018 TCL gave a sneak peek at a lineup of newest devices Alcatel branded devices: The Alcatel 5, the Alcatel 3v and the Alcatel 1x.
After its sneak peek, it looks as if the company is ready to launch its latest series. The company tweeted that it will officially give more details about the Alcatel 5, 3v and 1x on February 24th at Mobile World Congress 2018.
Get ready for the new global lineup of Alcatel smartphones – coming Feb. 24. #AlcatelMobile #MWC2018 pic.twitter.com/bhPytYQMG1
— Alcatel USA (@alcatelmobileus) February 15, 2018
While not much is known about these phones, they will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio.
According to TCL, the Alcatel 5 is the company’s premier tier handset. It uses some form of face authentication for unlocking the device, likely similar to the OnePlus 5T. The more affordable Alcatel 3v will have a high-resolution display and rear-facing dual camera setup.
Lastly, the Alcatel 1x, the company’s budget offering, will feature a ‘unibody hardware design.’ and only a single shooter, instead of two like the 3v.
Comments