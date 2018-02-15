Facebook to reportedly release two smart speakers in July

Facebook may be gearing up to challenge the likes of Amazon and Google in the smart speaker market.
According to a new report from Digitimes, Facebook is planning to release two smart speakers this July.
Facebook’s speakers will be called Aloha and Fiona and will sport 15-inch LG touchscreens, says the Digitimes report.
While both speakers will reportedly feature voice command features, the Aloha model is described as being more sophisticated than Fiona. Digitimes says Aloha will be marketed under the official name Portal and also feature facial recognition functionality via a wide-angle lens.
The Portal device will also pack more social networking functions than Fiona, according to Digitimes, with the site referring to possible music integration, given Facebook’s recent partnerships with Universal Music and Sony.
Taiwan’s Pegatron is said to be the sole contract assembler of the devices.
Digitimes first reported on the speakers last July, originally stating they would release in the first quarter of this year.
The smart speakers market is estimated to continue to grow overall in 2018, with analytics firm Canalys predicting shipments in excess of 56 million this year.
It’s worth noting that Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed significant interest in smart homes. Back in December 2016, the entrepreneur detailed his efforts to create a ‘simple AI’ to run his home, naming it after Marvel superhero Iron Man’s personal AI J.A.R.V.I.S.
Source: Digitimes
