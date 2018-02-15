Rogers is currently offering several Ignite internet 12-month promo plans, including one that provides a savings of more than $800 CAD off the yearly price of Gigabit internet.
The promotions are valid in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Below is a full list of the plans and savings for Ontario:
- Ignite Internet Gigabit with unlimited usage — $79.99 per month (Regularly $152.99)
- Ignite Internet 500u with unlimited usage — $74.99 per month (Regularly $127.99)
- Ignite Internet 150u with unlimited usage — $69.99 per month (Regularly $107.99)
- Ignite Internet 60u with unlimited usage — $64.99 per month (Regularly $95.99)
Meanwhile, in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, the carrier is offering all of the above except the Ignite Internet 60u plan.
The offers are available for a limited time to new Rogers internet subscribers and carry a one-time activation fee of $14.95. Rogers waives the $49.99 installation fee with self install. Modem rental is included with the plan.
Source: Rogers
Comments