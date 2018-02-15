News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers offers 12 months of Gigabit internet for $79.99/month in Ontario and Atlantic

Feb 15, 2018

6:25 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers

Rogers is currently offering several Ignite internet 12-month promo plans, including one that provides a savings of more than $800 CAD off the yearly price of Gigabit internet.

The promotions are valid in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Below is a full list of the plans and savings for Ontario:

  • Ignite Internet Gigabit with unlimited usage — $79.99 per month (Regularly $152.99)
  • Ignite Internet 500u with unlimited usage — $74.99 per month (Regularly $127.99)
  • Ignite Internet 150u with unlimited usage — $69.99 per month (Regularly $107.99)
  • Ignite Internet 60u with unlimited usage — $64.99 per month (Regularly $95.99)

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, the carrier is offering all of the above except the Ignite Internet 60u plan.

The offers are available for a limited time to new Rogers internet subscribers and carry a one-time activation fee of $14.95. Rogers waives the $49.99 installation fee with self install. Modem rental is included with the plan.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Nov 15, 2017

11:16 AM EST

Xplornet LTE broadband service now available in rural Newfoundland

News

Feb 13, 2018

1:54 PM EST

Canadian carriers warn users about ‘Wangiri’ long-distance calling fraud

Business

Feb 14, 2018

11:00 AM EST

Ontario to expand broadband high-speed internet to 850 more public schools

Business

Sep 6, 2016

3:14 PM EST

Eastlink coverage to expand into St John’s and the rest of Newfoundland

Comments