Here’s a breakdown of CES 2018’s schedule

Jan 3, 2018

8:02 AM EST

CES attendees

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off this Sunday.

For anyone interested in watching, or at least knowing when major companies like Samsung, LG and Huawei will show off their latest tech, this schedule has it all. We’ve noted down all of the press conferences times and locations below.

Don’t get your hopes up though; while companies like Samsung, LG and Sony will make an appearance at CES, it’s unlikely they’ll show off their latest smartphones until Mobile World Congress in late February.

Sunday, January 7th

Nvidia

When: 8:00pm – 9:30pm PST / 11:00pm – 12:30am EST
Where: MGM Grand Conference Center

Monday, January 8th

LG

When: 8:00am – 8:45am PST /11:00 am – 11:45am EST

Where: Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas A

Panasonic

When: 10:00am – 10:45am PST/ 1:00pm – 1:45pm EST

Where: Mandalay Bay Level 3, Jasmine Ballroom

Gaming: The Killer AR/VR App

When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm – 2:15pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall, N258

The New Normal in Smartphones 

When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm – 2:15pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall N261

Connected Devices Connecting Everything 

When: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PST / 2:30 am – 3:30 am EST

Where: LVCC North Hall N261

VR/AR: Hospitality, Arcades and Theme Park 

When: 11:30am – 12:30pm PST / 2:30am – 3:30pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall, N258

TCL (licensees of BlackBerry and Alcatel devices)

When: 1:00pm  – 1:45pm PST /  4:00pm  – 4:45pm EST

Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay F

Samsung  

When: 2:00pm – 2:45pm PST / 5:00pm – 5:45pm EST

Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay G

Qualcomm

When: 3:00pm – 3:45pm PST / 6:00pm – 6:45pm EST

Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon K

The Augmented Reality Experience 

When: 3:30pm – 4:30pm PST / 6:30pm – 7:30pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall, N258

Sony 

When: 5:00pm – 5:45pm PST / 8:00pm – 8:45pm EST

Where: LVCC Central Hall, 17300

Tuesday, January 9th

The Future is Female

When: 9:30am – 10:15am PST / 12:30am – 1:15pm EST

Where: ARIA Level 1, Bristlecone 4

Mobileye

When: 10:00am – 10:45am PST / 1:00pm – 1:45pm EST

Where: LVCC South Hall Connector, S228

Lenovo/Motorola 

When: 11:00am – 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm – 5:00pm EST

Where: The Venetian

Smart Cities, Smart Nations

When: 1:00pm – 1:45pm PST / 4:00pm – 4:45pm EST

Where: Sands Hall G, 50268

Huawei

When: 2:00pm – 3:00pm PST / 5:00pm – 6:oopm EST

Where: Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom

Cryptocurrency: “Game of Coins”

When: 2:15pm – 3:15pm  PST  / 5:15pm  – 6:15pm EST

Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

Future of Blockchain 

When: 3:30pm – 7:00pm PST /  6:30pm – 10:00pm EST

Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

ShowStoppers

When: 6:00pm – 10:00pm PST / 9:o0pm – 1:00am EST

Where: Lafite Ballroom, Wynn Hotel

Wednesday, January 10th

Amazon’s Quest for Alexa to be Everywhere 

When: 9:00am – 10:ooam PST/ 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall N262

Mobile Innovation: How 5G will Enable the Future 

When: 10:00am – 11: 00am PST / 1:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Where: Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom

Thursday, January 11th

State of the Wearable 

When: 9:00am – 10:15am PST / 12:00pm – 1:15pm EST

Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302

The Future of AI 

When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm  – 2:15pm EST

Where: LVCC North Hall, N258

Best of CES Awards 

When 5:00pm – 6:00pm PST / 8:00pm – 9:00pm EST

Where: LVCC Grand Lobby, Engadget Stage

      • Stars of CES

When: 5:00pm – 6:00pm PST / 8:00pm – 9:00pm EST

Where: Venetian Venetian Suites, 29 – 127

To see the complete CES 2018 schedule click here.

Image Credit: CES 

