The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off this Sunday.
For anyone interested in watching, or at least knowing when major companies like Samsung, LG and Huawei will show off their latest tech, this schedule has it all. We’ve noted down all of the press conferences times and locations below.
Don’t get your hopes up though; while companies like Samsung, LG and Sony will make an appearance at CES, it’s unlikely they’ll show off their latest smartphones until Mobile World Congress in late February.
Sunday, January 7th
Nvidia
When: 8:00pm – 9:30pm PST / 11:00pm – 12:30am EST
Where: MGM Grand Conference Center
Monday, January 8th
LG
When: 8:00am – 8:45am PST /11:00 am – 11:45am EST
Where: Mandalay Bay Level 3, South Seas A
Panasonic
When: 10:00am – 10:45am PST/ 1:00pm – 1:45pm EST
Where: Mandalay Bay Level 3, Jasmine Ballroom
Gaming: The Killer AR/VR App
When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm – 2:15pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall, N258
The New Normal in Smartphones
When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm – 2:15pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall N261
Connected Devices Connecting Everything
When: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PST / 2:30 am – 3:30 am EST
Where: LVCC North Hall N261
VR/AR: Hospitality, Arcades and Theme Park
When: 11:30am – 12:30pm PST / 2:30am – 3:30pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall, N258
TCL (licensees of BlackBerry and Alcatel devices)
When: 1:00pm – 1:45pm PST / 4:00pm – 4:45pm EST
Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay F
Samsung
When: 2:00pm – 2:45pm PST / 5:00pm – 5:45pm EST
Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Mandalay G
Qualcomm
When: 3:00pm – 3:45pm PST / 6:00pm – 6:45pm EST
Where: Mandalay Bay Level 2, Lagoon K
The Augmented Reality Experience
When: 3:30pm – 4:30pm PST / 6:30pm – 7:30pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall, N258
Sony
When: 5:00pm – 5:45pm PST / 8:00pm – 8:45pm EST
Where: LVCC Central Hall, 17300
Tuesday, January 9th
The Future is Female
When: 9:30am – 10:15am PST / 12:30am – 1:15pm EST
Where: ARIA Level 1, Bristlecone 4
Mobileye
When: 10:00am – 10:45am PST / 1:00pm – 1:45pm EST
Where: LVCC South Hall Connector, S228
Lenovo/Motorola
When: 11:00am – 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm – 5:00pm EST
Where: The Venetian
Smart Cities, Smart Nations
When: 1:00pm – 1:45pm PST / 4:00pm – 4:45pm EST
Where: Sands Hall G, 50268
Huawei
When: 2:00pm – 3:00pm PST / 5:00pm – 6:oopm EST
Where: Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom
Cryptocurrency: “Game of Coins”
When: 2:15pm – 3:15pm PST / 5:15pm – 6:15pm EST
Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
Future of Blockchain
When: 3:30pm – 7:00pm PST / 6:30pm – 10:00pm EST
Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
ShowStoppers
When: 6:00pm – 10:00pm PST / 9:o0pm – 1:00am EST
Where: Lafite Ballroom, Wynn Hotel
Wednesday, January 10th
Amazon’s Quest for Alexa to be Everywhere
When: 9:00am – 10:ooam PST/ 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall N262
Mobile Innovation: How 5G will Enable the Future
When: 10:00am – 11: 00am PST / 1:00pm – 2:00pm EST
Where: Venetian Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom
Thursday, January 11th
State of the Wearable
When: 9:00am – 10:15am PST / 12:00pm – 1:15pm EST
Where: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302
The Future of AI
When: 10:15am – 11:15am PST / 1:15pm – 2:15pm EST
Where: LVCC North Hall, N258
Best of CES Awards
When 5:00pm – 6:00pm PST / 8:00pm – 9:00pm EST
Where: LVCC Grand Lobby, Engadget Stage
Stars of CES
When: 5:00pm – 6:00pm PST / 8:00pm – 9:00pm EST
Where: Venetian Venetian Suites, 29 – 127
To see the complete CES 2018 schedule click here.
Image Credit: CES
