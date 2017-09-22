Netflix now supports HDR on the iPad Pro (2017) and iPhone X

Netflix has updated its iOS app to support HDR video on Apple’s HDR-ready iOS devices, including the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch 2017 iPad, as well as the upcoming iPhone X.
This means that owners of any of these devices will be able to watch movies and TV shows via Netflix running in high dynamic range with Apple’s iPad devices.
Hunting down actual HDR content on Netflix is a little difficult right now, however. The easiest way to make that happen is to just search for HDR directly on Netflix, revealing a list of mostly Netflix’s original content that features both 4K and HDR.
Apple’s new 4K Apple TV also supports both of the most common HDR standards on the market, Dolby Vision and HDR10. For more information about what high dynamic range really is, check out my review of the Apple TV 4K.
Via: The Verge
Comments