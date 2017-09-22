More often than not, DIY projects call for working in tight spaces, like inside a kitchen drain or behind the fridge–spots a bit too narrow to peer into on your own. That’s why this HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera is a welcome addition for any home DIY arsenal, and it’s on sale for 60 percent off the usual price.
Available in 720p and 1080p variants, this endoscopic camera measures in at 3 meters and boasts an 8-way adjustable LED, allowing it to slip into narrow spaces and provide a visual feed to any device via Wi-Fi. With a crystal-clear view at your disposal, you can tackle your DIY projects with a brand-new perspective.
What’s more, the device is waterproof, making it a handy asset for plumbing projects or any other damp endeavors. And, thanks to its durable design, you can trust it’ll keep up with you no matter how gritty things get.
Normally retailing for $61 CAD, the 720p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera is on sale for $36 CAD [$30 USD]. Additionally, you can upgrade to the 1080p variant for $48 CAD [$40 USD], saving 60 percent off the normal $121 CAD retail price.
Source: MobileSyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments
Pingback: This HD waterproof WiFi endoscopic camera for is now 60% off | Daily Update()