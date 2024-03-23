Telecom news roundup: Bell axes more employees under restructuring plan  [Mar.16-22]

Bell has laid off hundreds of employees as part of its February announcement to reduce its workforce by nine percent.

More information, along with an overview of other telecom stories from the past week, is outlined below:

Business

A report from The Logic indicates Rogers is looking to sell a majority of its data centres to reduce the debt it took on to acquire Shaw.

Bell lays off more employees.

Freedom Mobile is now offering a $45/15GB Roam Beyond plan.

Koodo’s home internet is now available in Saskatchewan, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Telus has filed a trademark application for ExperTechno, a service that supports, protects, and repairs devices.

The CEOs of Canada’s leading telecom providers appeared before a federal committee to answer questions about mobile plan prices.

Rogers will examine traffic and congestion at five major Toronto intersections with 5G-powered tech.

Deals

Virgin Plus is offering members a $10 Uber voucher for a limited time.

Rogers is offering a $39/month 60GB plan through a customer service representative or live chat.

