Virgin Plus is offering customers a $10 Uber voucher

Virgin Plus is offering an Uber voucher as part of its benefits program.

The voucher is good for $10 0ff an Uber ride.

There are a couple of important things to note: the offer is only available until March 24th. Users with a voucher have to use it before the March 31st expiry date.

The discount is only available for rides requested through the app. Users must add the voucher code to the payment section before requesting a ride to redeem the $10.

It should also be pointed out the service provider only has a limited supply of vouchers, so anyone who qualifies for this freebie might want to act quickly to avoid disappointment.

The offer is part of the Bell-flanker brand’s “Member Mondays,” which sees the release of a new deal at the start of every week.

Member Mondays is a newer addition to Virgin’s benefits program. The company introduced it in April 2023.

Virgin has several other offers on its website for users to access, covering fashion, food, and more.

More information is available on Virgin’s website.