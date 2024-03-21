Koodo rolls out home internet in Saskatchewan, Atlantic Canada, at increased prices

Koodo has expanded its home internet services to several provinces.

When the Telus flanker first launched the service last fall, it was only available in Ontario, Manitoba, and Québec.

Now, it’s also available in Saskatchewan, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Ontario, where it already offered the service, it increased the price point of two of its plans.

Its ‘Unlimited Internet 500’ plan now costs $100/month. When Koodo first launched it, it was priced at $90/month.

The ‘Unlimited Internet 1 Gigabit’ also saw its price increase to $110/month, compared to $100/month when Koodo first made it available.

New Brunswick and Newfoundland have the same plans as Ontario, with one exception. The $65/month option in the Atlantic Provinces comes with download speeds up to 75Mbps, while the option in Ontario has speeds up to 100Mbps.

The price points available in Manitoba are also available in Saskatchewan, PEI, and Nova Scotia. However, the upload and download speeds in the Atlantic provinces slightly differ.

Anyone interested in the service can enter their postal code on Koodo’s website to check if the service is available to them.