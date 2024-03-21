fbpx
Business

Telus files trademark application for device protection, support, service called ExperTechno

The company filed the application on March 14th

Nida Zafar
Mar 21, 20244:33 PM EDT 1 comment

Telus is looking to trademark a service that supports, protects, and repairs devices.

The telecom giant filed a trademark application on March 14th for a product called “ExperTechno.”

The application describes various features and services associated with the product, including downloadable software that offers support, repair, and maintenance services “in the nature of a search engine.”

According to the application, ExperTechno offers a variety of other services as well, including protection plan coverage and technical support services. The latter category includes services like troubleshooting and repairing consumer devices, as well as in-home installation.

The application further lists ExperTechno as having online tools to help users check for viruses and security threats, as well as anti-virus protection services.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Canadian Trademarks Database

Related Articles

Business

U.S. DOJ sues Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

Business

‘Absolutely disgusting:’ Unifor says Bell laid off hundreds of employees through virtual meetings

Business

China-based Canadian reportedly arrested for stealing Tesla’s trade secrets

Business

Rogers wants to offload nine data centres to reduce Shaw merger debt: report

Comments