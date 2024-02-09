Rogers reportedly rolls out second voluntary departure program for employees

Bell announced it’s laying off thousands of employees this week, but it’s reportedly not the only Canadian telecom giant looking to reduce its employee count.

According to iPhone in Canada, Rogers has also taken action through a voluntary departure program.

The publication references a memo Rogers’ CEO Tony Staffieri sent employees, stating the company needs to address areas where it’s under performing. Eligible employees can request to receive a “voluntary package.” The employees selected to receive the package were notified on Thursday, the publication notes.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for comment.

This is the second voluntary departure program the company has offered in the last year. Back in July, Rogers rolled out the program to eliminate redundant positions following its $26-billion takeover of Shaw. Roughly 1,200 employees accepted the offer, according to The Globe and Mail.

Rogers’ latest departure call follows the release of the company’s fourth-quarter results for 2024, where it reported $328 in net income, a 35 percent decrease year-over-year.

The financial report also showed an increased churn rate for postpaid mobile phone subscribers, referencing customers leaving Rogers. The monthly 1.6 percent rate was not only higher than the 1.2 percent reported in Q4 2022, but it was Rogers’ highest churn rate in 2023.

But Staffieri wasn’t worried.”We’re not concerned about what we’re seeing on churn,” he said last week, pointing to promotional activity and customers using Fido’s services for select periods of time for the figure.

Source: iPhone in Canada