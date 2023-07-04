Rogers rolls out voluntary departure program for eligible employees

Rogers is offering some employees a voluntary departure package.

According to The Globe and Mail, CEO Tony Staffieri shared details with employees in a letter on Tuesday under his plan to eliminate overlapping roles following the company’s $26-billion acquisition of Shaw.

“We will do everything we can to provide you with the information you need to help you make a thoughtful decision,” Staffieri said in the letter.

The Globe reports the buyout option is available for most corporate positions but not roles dealing with customers, media, and critical support.

“While we work to minimize duplicate roles and optimize our structure in a thoughtful and supportive way, we continue to hire people to support our customers and build our networks. Since coming together with Shaw, we’ve hired over 2,000 employees, and we remain committed to creating thousands of jobs over the next few years as our business continues to grow,” Sarah Schmidt, senior director of external communications, said in a statement.

Rogers promised to create thousands of new jobs in order to gain regulatory approval to take over Shaw.

The news follows restructuring efforts that reportedly took place on June 22nd. In an online post, law firm Samfiru Tumarkin LLP said it heard from several employees who were let go from the company.

Updated July 4th, 2023, 3:41pm ET: The article has been updated with a statement from Rogers.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Globe