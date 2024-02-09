This week’s top tech news: Bell’s bad week and Gemini comes to Canada [Antenna]

It’s been a rough week in Canadian tech and, in particular, for Bell employees. MobileSyrup broke the news that Bell would be shuttering The Source’s Barrie, Ontario headquarters, closing stores, and laying off employees in the wake of the Best Buy Express rebrand. Then, the telecom giant announced another 4,800 layoffs as part of a larger restructuring effort.

Meanwhile, Google finally brought its Bard chatbot to Canada under the rebranded Gemini name. During the announcement, the search giant admitted Bill C-18 was one reason why it delayed the launch. Check out the news below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*