Grab Google’s Pixel Buds Pro for $40 off right now

If you’re a part of the Android ecosystem and looking for new top-of-the-line earbuds, you’d want to snag the Google Pixel Buds Pro while they’re discounted.

The earbuds, regularly available for $259.99, are currently available for $219.99, marking a $40 or 15 percent discount.

The buds offer noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a premium design, and a comfortable fit, paired with 31 hours of battery life.

The Pixel Buds Pro also offer Volume EQ, which essentially automatically balances audio, Spatial Audio, and volume, creating a theatre-like experience. The earbuds come with three ear tip size options for different ear sizes, alongside a wireless charging case.

The Buds are available in five colours, and all of them are discounted.

You can learn more about the Pixel Buds Pro below or purchase them for $40 off at the Google Store.

https://mobilesyrup.com/2022/07/28/pixel-buds-pro-review-googles-best-buds-yet/