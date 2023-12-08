This week’s top tech news: GTA VI, GameStop, and Gemini AI

This week had a ton of news, from Google’ launching its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini, to the GTA VI trailer finally dropping. Fortnite launched a new Lego variant, and the Competition Bureau is looking into Rogers’ ‘Infinite’ plans.
Welcome back to Antenna. It's been quite a week in Canadian tech despite being a 'calm' before the inevitable storm of Boxing Day deals. Here's what you need to know this week:
Big gaming news! Rockstar finally dropped a GTA VI trailer after multiple leaks. In other news, Fortnite is getting the Lego treatment, and it looks surprisingly good.
In Canadian telecom news, Rogers expanded 5G to several regions in eastern Ontario. Meanwhile, the Competition Bureau is looking into Rogers' 'Infinite' plans for not actually being infinite.
🤖 Finally, Google unveiled its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini. The new foundational model will power several experiences, though Canadians won't have access to some of them. Notably, a version of the model design to run on-device, Gemini Nano, is rolling out to the Pixel 8 Pro, and that will be accessible in Canada.
|I'm normally not a fan of survival crafting experiences, but this Fortnite-Lego collaboration quickly won me over.
|Even thieves don’t want Android phones
|The victim reported that armed thieves had him empty his pockets, and they took everything, including his phone and car keys. But before driving off, they handed back the phone, saying, "we don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone." Read more
|Google’s Gemini multimodal AI model remains out of reach for Canada
|Google unveiled its GPT-4 competitor Gemini this week. The new foundation model now powers some Google experiences and will come to more in the following weeks and months. Gemini is behind big improvements to Bard (which isn't available in Canada) and is now on the Pixel 8 Pro, powering some new features (which will be available in Canada).
