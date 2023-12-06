Sonos reveals its upcoming holiday discounts

Starting Friday, December 8th, Sonos will offer a 20 to 25 percent discount on select portable speakers and select home theatre products.
The promotion is a part of the audio product manufacturer’s holiday sale promotion.
Find out the upcoming promotions below and save them for December 8th.
December 8th to 24th
Arc: $879.20 (regularly $1,099)
Beam: $519.20 (regularly $649)
Era 100: $255.20 (regularly $319)
Five: $559.20 (regularly $699)
Ray: $279.20 (regularly $349)
Sub: $799.20 (regularly $999)
Sub Mini: $439.20 (regularly $549)
December 8th to January 6th
Roam: $171 (regularly $229)
Roam SL: $149 (regularly $199)
Roam Bundle: $240 (regularly $298)
Find all Sonos promotions here.
