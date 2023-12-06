Rogers expands 5G to 15 regions in eastern Ontario as part of Cell Gap Project

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), the governments of Canada and Ontario, and Rogers jointly announced that Rogers 5G mobile services will be available in new areas thanks to building 18 new telecommunications sites and upgrading seven existing sites.

The following areas will now have access to Rogers 5G service:

County of Renfrew

County of Northumberland

County of Lennox and Addington

County of Haliburton

County of Frontenac

County of Peterborough

County of Hastings

County of Lanark

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

City of Quinte West

Alderville First Nation

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

The announcement stems from EORN’s Cell Gap Project, a $300 million public-private partnership working to expand and enhance cell services across rural eastern Ontario. Roughly half the funding comes from federal and provincial governments, along with municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus (EOMC). Rogers, which was selected through a competitive bidding process, provides the rest of the funding.

The project will see Rogers build roughly 330 telecommunications sites (including new sites and colocations) and upgrade 312 existing sites. To date, Rogers has completed upgrades on 305 existing sites and built 58 new sites. The company is working with community partners to accelerate tower construction for 2024.

Source: Rogers