Even thieves dont want Android phones

Is the above headline trolling? Definitely. Is there a bit of truth to it? Yup.

According to ABC7 (via 9to5Mac), a Washington D.C. man was recently the victim of an armed robbery where the thieves stole “everything he had in his pockets,” including, as you may have already guessed, his smartphone.

Here’s where things get a little wacky.

The man finished work in the early morning and was in the process of moving his family’s cars around in front of his home when “two masked gentlemen” armed with guns approached him.

They proceeded to take his truck keys and his smartphone, but before driving off, handed his smartphone back, stating, “we don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone,” according to ABC7‘s report.

The incident lasted only a few seconds but unfortunately impacted the man’s family significantly as his partner says she drives for Instacart and Uber Eats as her main employment. It’s unclear what smartphone the thieves returned.

Is this story true? Who knows, but one thing is for sure: even thieves care about the importance of blue bubbles. In Canada, Apple holds roughly 6o percent of the market, while Samsung has 28 percent and Google four percent, according to research from Counterpoint.

Source: ABC7 Via: 9to5Mac