OnePlus might reveal the OnePlus 12 in China on December 4

OnePlus is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special event in its home country, China.

The company has posted a teaser on Weibo, a popular social media platform in China, announcing that it will hold an event on December 4th, 2023, in Shenzhen.

“People who meet will meet again. One Plus ten years. Come on and chat around the fire, see you at 19:00 on December 4th!” reads the post, as translated from Chinese to English.

The accompanying image features Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, posing as a clock hand pointing at 12, which might hint at the launch of the OnePlus 12, the next flagship smartphone from the brand.

However, as shared by SamMobile, it is likely that even if OnePlus does show off the OnePlus 12, it will be exclusive to the Chinese market at first, similar to what OnePlus did with the OnePlus 11. The device would then be released to the global market sometime next year.

The OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Open did not feature wireless charging, which became a large point of criticism against the devices. The OnePlus 12, however, as the leaks suggest, will offer wireless charging.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 will reportedly feature other improvements, such as USB 3.2, a periscope zoom camera, and an IR blaster, which could make the OnePlus 12 a more ‘complete’ and compelling flagship, especially when compared to its predecessor.

The OnePlus 12 is also expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is the latest and most powerful chipset from the chipmaker, alongside a large amount of RAM and storage, a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging, and more.

It’s worth noting that this is just speculation, and it might be that OnePlus might not reveal the OnePlus 12 at its event on December 4th. We’ll likely learn more about the event and the rumoured flagship as we approach the event.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus Via: SamMobile