fbpx
Gaming

GameStop’s Black Friday deals offer Xbox Series X bundle, games and more

Save on select consoles, games and peripherals at GameStop during Black Friday

Steve Vegvari
Nov 13, 202310:50 AM EST 0 comments

GameStop is hosting its annual Black Friday sale. Held from November 17th through November 27th, Canadian customers can save on the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle.

GameStop’s Black Friday deals include a number of 2023’s biggest games as well as accessories. 

Here are several fantastic standouts:

It’s also worth noting that GameStop’s Black Friday sale also includes discounts on select Pokémon Trading Card packs, toys, and other gaming items. More info can be found here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: GameStop 

Comments