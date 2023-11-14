These are the best Black Friday 2023 carrier deals so far

Rogers, Bell, and Telus are among the many providers to release their holiday deals ahead of Black Friday.

Below is a roundup of some of the best offers from each carrier.

Telus

iPhone 14 Pro Max: get the 1TB model for the price of the 128GB. Pay $0 upfront and $40/month financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back (returning the device in two years or paying the difference to keep it) or $57.50/month financing without Bring-It-Back. Get up to $480 in bill credits when you trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $0 down and $0/month financing with Bring-It-Back. $140 in bill credits when trading in your current device.

Google Pixel 7: $0 down and $0/month financing (no Bring-It-Back required). Get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.

Rogers

iPhone 15 (128 GB): $12.55/month if trading in the iPhone 13 on select plans. Must return within two years. Those wanting to keep the device can pay $30/month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0 down, $0/month when trading in the Galaxy S21. Must return within two years.

Mobile and internet bundle: each service is available for $55/month for 24 months. While this isn’t a deal on the mobile side (as bundled plans start at $55/month), Rogers’s website states that ‘Ignite Internet’ is available for $55/month. The details don’t specify which plan, but Rogers’ cheapest Ignite Internet plan is priced at $64.99 on its own.

All of Rogers’ Black Friday deals are available here.

Bell

Check out all of Bell’s Black Friday deals here.

Fido

All of Fido’s Black Friday deals are available here.

Vidéotron

All of Vidéotron’s deals are available here.

Freedom Mobile

iPhone 15: $0/month on a $50/month+ plan with TradeUp when you trade in an eligible iPhone 12 (or a greater value phone). $20/mo without trade-in.

iPhone 14: $0 upfront, $10/month with TradeUp, $26.62/month without.

Pixel 8: $0 upfront, $10/month with TradeUp on a $45/month+ plan, $20/month without.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: $0 down, $23/month with TradeUp on a $45/month+ plan.

All of Freedom’s Black Friday deals are available here.

Public Mobile

$40/month for 40GB of 4G data.

More information is available here.