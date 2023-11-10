These are Canadian retailers’ top Black Friday tech deals so far

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Black Friday or early Black Friday deals.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:
Motorola
In time for Black Friday, Motorola is discounting several of its devices. Grab a Motorola Razr+ for $350 off, or the other Motorola Razr for $699. These deals start on November 10th.
- Motorola Edge 2022: $379.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: $699.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Moto G 5G 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Moto G Play 2023: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Moto G Power 5G 2023: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Motorola Razr 2023: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Motorola Razr+ 2023: $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
Find all Motorola Black Friday deals here.
Best Buy
You don’t need to wait for the actual day to take advantage of Black Friday discounts. The deals mentioned below won’t become any cheaper throughout Best Buy’s Black Friday promotion.
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle: $649.99 (save $80)
- Logitech G Pro X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone: $199.99 (save $50)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2850 W AIO SuperTank: $329.99 (save $20)
- Sony SRS-XE300 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $179.99 (save $90)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $489.99 (save $100)
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: $799.99 (save $200)
- JBL Bar 1000 880-Watt 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,199.99 (save $500)
Find all the Best Buy deals with Black Friday pricing here.
Dyson
Dyson has released several deals under its Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup.
Check out some of them below:
From November 9th to the 30th:
- V15 Detect Absolute: $799.99 (save $200)
- V15 Detect: $799.99 (save $200)
From November 16th to the 30th:
- $150 off Dyson V8 Origin with GWP Crevice Tool
- $200 off Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 purifying fan heater (comes in black/nickel or white/silver)
- $150 off Dyson Airwrap (incl. Holiday sets)
- $100 off Dyson Supersonic (including the holiday edition)
- $100 off Dyson Corrale (including holiday sets)
Find all Dyson Black Friday deals here.
Sonos
Starting Friday, November 17th, Sonos will offer a 20 to 25 percent discount on select portable speakers and select home theatre products.
The promotion is a part of the audio product manufacturer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.
Sonos’ promotion ends on November 27th.
- Arc: $879 (regularly $1,099)
- Beam: $519 (regularly $649)
- Ray: $279 (regularly $349)
- Sub: $799 (regularly $999)
- Sub Mini: $439 (regularly $549)
- Roam: $171 (regularly $229)
- Roam SL: $149 (regularly $199)
- Era 100: $249 (regularly $319)
Find all Sonos Black Friday promotions here.
Nanoleaf
Toronto-based Nanoleaf has gone live with its month-wide Black Friday sale, with as much as 41 percent off on some products.
The deals are live now and end on November 30th.
- Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $179.99 (save $70)
- Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $69.99 (save $30)
- Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $179.99 (save $70)
- Shapes Triangles Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $69.99 (save $30)
- Elements Hexagons Smarter Kit (7 Panels): $230 (save $70)
- Elements Hexagons Expansion Pack (3 Panels): $79.99 (save $20)
- Lines 60 Degrees Smarter Kit (9 Lines): $199.99 (save $50)
- Lines 60 Degrees Smarter Kit (15 Lines): $249.99 (save $150)
- Matter A19 | E26 Smart Bulb (Each): $19.99 (save $5)
- Matter A19 | E26 Smart Bulbs (3 Pack): $49.99 (save $20)
Find all of Nanoleaf’s Black Friday deals here.
Ergonofis
Montreal-based Ergonofis is a company that offers a wide range of office furniture and accessories, all designed and built in Canada.
The desks come in a wide variety of finishes, alongside chairs and accessories, all of which are currently on sale as part of the company’s Black Friday promotion.
- Sway Standing Desk: Starts at $1,580 (regularly $1,795)
- Shift Standing Desk: Starts at $956 (regularly $1,195)
- Alive Standing Desk: Starts at $2,876 (regularly $3,195.00)
- YouToo Ergonomic Chair: Starts at $806 (regularly $895)
- Tilt Ergonomic Stool: $293 (regularly $345)
- Monitor Arm: Starts at $156 (regularly $195)
- Standing Desk Mat: $76 (regularly $95)
Find all Ergonofis Black Friday promotions here.
