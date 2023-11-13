Fido offering $34/20GB and $40/40GB in-store options

Fido is reportedly offering an in-store early Black Friday offer.

According to a post from calpico0520 on RedFlagDeals, the Rogers-owned flanker brand is offering $34/20GB and $40/40GB options.

The price includes a $5/month discount for 24 months. It also consists of a $5/month discount for auto payment. Customers who don’t use this payment option will have to pay $39/month and $45/month, respectively.

The plans are available on new activations and require customers to bring their own devices. However, the user notes they were able to change their existing Fido line to the $40/40GB option after paying a $15 plan change fee.

As the user further points out, these options are slightly cheaper than Fido offers online, with its $45/40GB and $39/20B options. Both of these plans include the discounts mentioned above.

The Fido store, which is located in the B.C. shopping mall Coquitlam Centre, also offered a $25 bill credit for customers signing up for the Rogers Mastercard.

Source: RedFlagDeals