Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset will run on new ‘xrOS’

If countless rumours are accurate, Apple’s virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset will launch this Spring. Now, for the first time in several months, we’re starting to learn more about the device’s operating system.

According to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple’s mixed reality headset will run on a new operating system called “xrOS.” In the past, this operating system has been referred to as ‘realityOS,’ but it appears Apple has changed its name. Gurman says that the XR in xrOS stands for “extended reality,” which makes sense given the tech giant’s rumoured productivity goals for the headset.

Gurman goes on to say that Apple’s Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Notes and Apple News teams are involved in the project, hinting that the company has plans to launch its headset with several of its core apps. However, will anyone want to actually create a Keynote presentation inside a virtual reality headset? Probably not.

Bloomberg says that the trademark for xrOS has been filed by a shell company called Deep Dive LLC.

Apple’s mixed reality headset has been in development for years and is rumoured to cost $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD), putting it in line with Meta’s high-end Quest Pro VR headset, which costs $2,299 in Canada. The headset is rumoured to feature a high-quality design focused on comfort, dual 4K displays and iris scanning technology.

It’s unclear when the headset will finally release, but most rumours point toward early 2023.

Source: Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac