Starlink delays Fair Use Policy to February

SpaceX has delayed Starlink’s Fair Use Policy (FUP) rollout.

As reported by Tesla North, the policy will now begin in February 2023. Starlink previously stated the policy would be implemented in December 2022.

“To ensure our customer base is not negatively impacted by a small number of users consuming unusually high amounts of data, the Starlink team is implementing a Fair Use policy for Residential customers in the US and Canada and all Business/Maritime customers beginning February 2023,” Starlink’s FAQ page states.

Starlink’s policy puts a data cap on customers using more than 1TB of Priority Access during peak hours (7am to 11pm). The data category provides faster speeds and improved performance compared to Basic Access.

Customers who go over their eligible amount of Priority Access data will be moved to Basic Access for the remaining billing period. Customers can add more Priority Access to their accounts.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Starlink Via: Tesla North