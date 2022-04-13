Apple AR headset may have been delayed until 2023, according to analyst

Apple has remained silent on its rumoured augmented reality (AR) headset. However, we may be waiting even longer to get our hands on the device.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu has suggested that Apple’s AR headset has faced a delay, pushing it into 2023. The iPhone maker hasn’t suggested any info regarding its headset, though corroborated reports indicate that a late-2022 launch was internally targeted.

In addition to the delay, Pu believes that Apple will sell an estimated 1 million to 1.5 million units within its first year of launch. The analyst goes on to discuss that the AR headset’s in-house chip will help set it apart from other competitors on the market. Previous reports state that Apple will utilize its M1 chip in some capacity to power the headset.

Apple has not revealed the specs or the design of the headset. However, reports indicate that it features a lightweight design made for comfort. The Apple AR headset may also feature two 4K micro-LED displays. Of course, with that comes a steep price. Many believe that the AR headset will come with a premium $2,000 USD (about $2,525 CAD) price tag.

Pu’s claims of the delay are corroborated by a recent report from Ross Young. The analyst discussed that virtual reality (VR) display shipments are rising by 50 percent in 2022, although Sony and Apple are experiencing delays with their headsets. Young believes both the Apple headset and PSVR 2 have been quietly delayed to 2023.

Neither Pu nor Young has confirmed the cause of the delay. However, given how hardware shipments have been continuously delayed throughout the pandemic, supply chain issues may be the cause.

There’s no indication of when Apple may reveal its AR headset given this reported delay. Given that a 2023 launch is now expected, perhaps a fall announcement is in the cards.

Via: GSM Arena