MobileSyrup’s Black Friday Shopping Guide [2022 Edition]

Black Friday is just around the corner, and to help you out with your pre-holiday season shopping needs, MobileSyrup has put together an editorial shopping guide to highlight some of the best tech deals available in the Canadian market right now.

It’s worth noting that this guide is being published almost three weeks prior to Black Friday (November 25th). Naturally, not all Canadian retailers have come out with their Black Friday deals. The products you see mentioned below are from retailers that are already offering Black Friday pricing on some of their products. Further, the pricing mentioned in the guide is expected to be the same during Black Friday week.

Also worth noting is that this guide will be updated with hot new sales from different retailers as they go live, so keep an eye out!

This year’s list includes discounts on smartphones, smart lights, TVs, audio offerings and more.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.