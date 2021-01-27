Ring’s new Video Doorbell is wired only and costs $80

If you’re thinking about upgrading your doorbell to a video doorbell, you can now get one from Ring that connects to your existing doorbell wiring for $79.
Ring says this is its smallest video doorbell yet, but it still includes all of the features customers expect from its smart doorbells. This includes HD video, Two-Way Talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time alerts sent straight to your phone or Alexa device.
One of the keys to remember with this device is that it’s wired, so it gets power from your existing doorbell setup but won’t send sound to your current doorbell chime. You need to either have a phone, Alexa device or Ring Chime to hear it.
You can also add this doorbell to a Ring Protect subscription to record footage and get access to a few other features.
Overall, this is an appealing option for people who can fit in on their homes, plus the fact that it’s wired-only likely makes it less of a hassle given you don’t need to recharge the battery.
The Ring Video Doorbell Wired costs $79 CAD for the base model, and it ships on February 24th.
Source: RingÂ
