Samsung’s new The Frame TVs feature a glare-free matte display

Samsung’s popular The Frame TV is getting a relatively minor upgrade in 2022.

The tech giant’s popular and very stylish ‘lifestyle TV’ that’s designed to showcase artwork or personal photos when it’s off, is getting a new anti-reflective display that offers a more “lifelike” texture that Samsung says feels more like paper.

Though The Frame can already match the white balance and brightness of artwork based on the ambient lighting in a room, the image always still looked like it was being displayed on a television due to glare. In theory, this should no longer be an issue with Samsung’s 2022 The Frame TVs.

In 2022, Samsung is releasing The Frame in seven different sizes, starting at 32-inches and going all the way up to 85-inches. The Frame’s quantum dot colour panels all support 4K HDR at a 120Hz refresh rate but don’t offer local dimming or Dolby Vision HDR.

Specific Canadian pricing and a release date for Samsung’s 2022 The Frame televisions haven’t been released yet but should be revealed in the coming months.

At CES 2022, Samsung also confirmed that Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now are coming to its televisions.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung