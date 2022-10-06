Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro release on October 13 in Canada

Google has finally revealed more about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. At the company’s fall product reveal, we learned the pricing and availability of both devices, some of their cool new features and a look at the specs.

First and foremost, let’s get to the pricing; the Pixel 7 starts at $799 CAD, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,179.00. This is similar pricing to what we saw last year with the Pixel 6 series. The phones are available to pre-order today, October 6th, and both will release on October 13th.

Here are the specs of the devices:

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Display 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor G2 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm) 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 197g (6.9oz) 212g (7.5oz) Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 10.8-megapixel 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide) OS Android 13 Android 13 Battery 4,355mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Launch Date October 13, 2022 October 13, 2022 Misc Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Display Pixel 7 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate Processor Pixel 7 Tensor G2 Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 RAM Pixel 7 8GB of RAM Pixel 7 Pro 12GB of RAM Storage Pixel 7 128GB, 256GB Pixel 7 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Pixel 7 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm) Pixel 7 Pro 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Weight Pixel 7 197g (6.9oz) Pixel 7 Pro 212g (7.5oz) Rear Facing Camera Pixel 7 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Pixel 7 Pro 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Pixel 7 10.8-megapixel Pixel 7 Pro 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide) OS Pixel 7 Android 13 Pixel 7 Pro Android 13 Battery Pixel 7 4,355mAh Pixel 7 Pro 5,000mAh Network Connectivity Pixel 7 LTE/ 5G Pixel 7 Pro LTE/ 5G Sensors Pixel 7 Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Pixel 7 Pro Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Pixel 7 Nano SIM Pixel 7 Pro Nano SIM Launch Date Pixel 7 October 13, 2022 Pixel 7 Pro October 13, 2022 Misc Pixel 7 Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Pixel 7 Pro Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

One of the highlights of the Pixel 7 Pro is that it features 5x optical zoom. This is a first for the Pixel and beats the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, but loses to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom. And with Super Res zoom, the phone uses its Tensor G2 and its 48-megapixel telephoto to get super detailed shots. Furthermore, with the power of the Tensor G2 chip, Google says the phone can also get stellar shots at 2x, 10x and 30x zoom as well.

At 2x-4x zoom, the phone takes a picture with its 50-megapixel shooter and then crops in to enable that crisp shot. At 10x zoom, the phone utilizes both the 50-megapixel primary and 48-megapixel telephoto, then crops in to get another detailed shot. At 30x zoom, the handset uses its two cameras once again; with the bonus of cropping and using the Tensor G2 chip, the phone takes distance photos better than ever. The Pixel 7 also benefits from the new sensor-cropping zoom, but still lacks a dedicated telephoto camera for zoom shots.

Alongside the new telephoto, the Pixel 7 Pro has ‘Face Unlock,’ allowing users to unlock their devices with their faces. An interesting caveat is that Face Unlock will just be for unlocking the phone, and users still need to use their PIN code or fingerprint to enable things like mobile payments.

The handset also features macro photos allowing close-up pictures from 3cm away. This might sound cool to many, but it is oddly a feature available on many budget and midrange phones. It’ll be interesting if the quality of these macro shots is as good as, say, on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G as it offers a dedicated camera for macro pictures.

On the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, you can also expect quicker night mode capturing, photo unblur (even if you took the picture years ago on a different phone) and a more up-to-date Real Tone. Google updated its Real Tone by adding thousands of new images to tune the camera. The feature also is improved at night. You can also find 10-bit HDR that works with an assortment of apps like Snapchat.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also have an improved recorder app with speaker labels, as well as an audio transcription feature for voice messages. Battery-wise, both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro boast 72 hours of battery with Extreme Battery Saver turned on. I’m not someone who ever keeps that feature on, so I’ll see how well it does with its standard mode turned on.

Keep following MobileSyrup for more details about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. For all of MobileSyrup’s content from Google’s fall hardware event, including information about the new Pixel Watch, follow this link. To learn more about Google’s environmental initiatives, follow this link.